HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

A shocking revelation has surfaced in the wake of the violent pro-Hamas protest in Boro Park on Tuesday night. Among the agitators seen assaulting Jewish counter-protesters was Rohaan Gill, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Brooklyn with a long history of anti-Semitic extremism and pro-Hamas activism.

Gill, who holds a New York nursing license, has previously advocated for Hamas terrorism, participated in violent demonstrations, and openly spread anti-Jewish hate speech. His presence at the Boro Park rally underscores the disturbing reality of radicalized extremists infiltrating mainstream society while actively inciting violence against Jews.

Gill can be seen in the video below, wearing a distinctive blue coat with a black hoodie.

Gill’s involvement in radical anti-Israel activities is well-documented. He has:

Spoken at pro-Hamas rallies, including the Columbia University encampment, where he celebrated Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attack.

Stolen Israeli flags and attacked Jewish protesters during a violent Times Square riot in 2021, leading to his arrest.

Praised Hamas terrorists for killing Israeli soldiers, declaring “Burn, baby, burn!” on social media.

Supported the BDS movement, calling for Israel’s destruction “from the river to the sea.”

Expressed open hatred for Jews and Zionists, tweeting, “I hate Israel from the bottom of my heart.”

Disturbingly, Gill has worked in medical settings while simultaneously advocating for the destruction of Israel. He previously volunteered at a Hamas-controlled hospital in Gaza, where terror groups routinely use medical facilities as command centers and weapon depots.

His deep ties to Within Our Lifetime (WOL)—a radical New York-based organization that encourages “resistance by any means necessary”—further cement his role as a dangerous agitator.

At Tuesday night’s protest, Gill was caught on camera assaulting multiple Jewish counter-protesters; sources tell YWN that he is being actively searched for by the NYPD.

Among those assaulted during the protest was activist Heshy Tischler, who was punched and injured in the altercation. A Palestinian suspect also allegedly attempted to stab a Jewish individual at the same rally. The NYPD quickly intervened, recovering a knife and taking the attacker into custody. Additionally, a Palestinian terrorist tried to ram his car into Jewish demonstrators at 14th Avenue and 37th Street before being stopped and arrested.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)