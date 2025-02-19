MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

As an administrator of a school located on 50th St. between 13th and 14th Avenues (there are 3 large schools on that block), I was intimately involved in the askonis over the last three days.
We administrators were terrified of the protest taking place in front of our schools at the same time that we dismiss our students. There are over 1000 girls that are dismissed on this block on a given day.
Upon the attention this event generated, the initial location grew very concerned and no longer wanted this event to take place at their facility. We were working closely with the Boro Park leaders and askonim, as well as daas Torah, and the difficult decision was made to cancel this event.
Having said that, a new location, 14 blocks away was booked. All perspective attendees who pre-registered were called and notified of the new location.
All was going well. On social media event was canceled, but in reality the event was moving forward.
Then came known opportunist Dov Hikind, without consulting anyone, and decided it was HIS duty to announce to the world the new location. Within minutes the pro Palestinian protesters updated their flyers and as a result, the pro Israel supporters immediately followed suits. From here on out all hell broke loose, and there was no looking back.
I know there will be countless comments and blame going around in WhatsApp groups, but as someone with firsthand knowledge, Dov Hikind tweeting out the new location was the one action that could’ve prevented all of this, but unfortunately, he couldn’t help himself because he needs to tweet. Sad.
Name withheld upon request.
I was also involved the past 3 days. All day and all night. Dov Hikind is single-handedly responsible. Shame on him. We begged him not to do this. He told us all that if we back down then WE will make a chillul hashem.
Go move to a hilltop near Hebron and burn Palestinian olive trees, you hater. You caused blood to spill. Get lost and never return to Boro Park ever again.
Chilul hashem is worse than anything. It’s not worth your olam haba to get videos online of you attempting to be superman. The world will still never take your side and you just make Jews look like hoodlums
when he retired after 35 years of making believe he represented us (with the most liberal views and voting as a democrat for decades in the nys assembly) my rov made a ברוך שפטרני
Hikind was there for 5 minutes. Got his pictures and left.
For those wondering, he lives far away. In the 5 Towns
Kudos to the letter writer. (We know each other. And you should not be intimidated by anyone.)
YK
This is only half the story. Heshy Tischler made 100 videos and encouraged both sides to come out and beat each other bloody. Sorry Heshy took a beating. Beat part is, Heshy blames Kalman Yeger and Eichenstein.
Just can’t make this up
LASHON HARA!
Joking joking.
This is the truth. Thank you for saying it