MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

As an administrator of a school located on 50th St. between 13th and 14th Avenues (there are 3 large schools on that block), I was intimately involved in the askonis over the last three days.

We administrators were terrified of the protest taking place in front of our schools at the same time that we dismiss our students. There are over 1000 girls that are dismissed on this block on a given day.

Upon the attention this event generated, the initial location grew very concerned and no longer wanted this event to take place at their facility. We were working closely with the Boro Park leaders and askonim, as well as daas Torah, and the difficult decision was made to cancel this event.

Having said that, a new location, 14 blocks away was booked. All perspective attendees who pre-registered were called and notified of the new location.

All was going well. On social media event was canceled, but in reality the event was moving forward.

Then came known opportunist Dov Hikind, without consulting anyone, and decided it was HIS duty to announce to the world the new location. Within minutes the pro Palestinian protesters updated their flyers and as a result, the pro Israel supporters immediately followed suits. From here on out all hell broke loose, and there was no looking back.

I know there will be countless comments and blame going around in WhatsApp groups, but as someone with firsthand knowledge, Dov Hikind tweeting out the new location was the one action that could’ve prevented all of this, but unfortunately, he couldn’t help himself because he needs to tweet. Sad.

Name withheld upon request.

