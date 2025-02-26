Trump Administration Unveils Billion-Dollar Plan To Slash Soaring Egg Prices Amid Avian Flu Crisis

The Trump administration says it is taking decisive action to combat skyrocketing egg prices, unveiling a comprehensive strategy that aims to tackle avian influenza, support poultry farmers, and slash regulatory burdens on egg producers.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins laid out the administration’s five-pronged approach, which includes up to $1 billion in federal investment to stabilize the egg market and prevent future crises.

Rollins emphasized that avian influenza has devastated American poultry farms, leading to the culling of approximately 166 million laying hens since 2022 and a drastic reduction in egg supply. To counter this, the Agriculture Department will:

Allocate $500 million to help U.S. poultry producers implement gold-standard biosecurity measures to prevent further outbreaks.

Provide up to $400 million in direct financial relief to farmers impacted by avian flu, expediting their ability to safely resume operations.

Invest $100 million in vaccine and therapeutic research to improve the efficacy of treatments and reduce the need for mass culling of infected flocks.

Reduce regulatory burdens on egg producers, including re-evaluating California’s Proposition 12, which mandates costly space requirements for hens and has driven prices in the state to an astonishing $9.68 per dozen.

Explore temporary egg imports—but only if they meet stringent U.S. safety standards and do not threaten American farmers’ market access.

As part of the administration’s commitment to efficiency, Rollins announced that hundreds of millions of dollars in wasteful spending will be cut, redirecting those funds toward long-term solutions for combating avian flu.

She noted that “there’s no silver bullet” to solving the problem, but the administration is confident that its strategy will stabilize egg prices within three to six months while ensuring long-term resilience in the poultry industry.

