Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hatzolah of Canarsie-Mill Basin Welcomes Six New Members to the Team


Hatzolah of Canarsie-Mill Basin has officially expanded its team with the addition of six newly trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Over the past several months, these dedicated individuals have undergone rigorous coursework and hands-on training to prepare for their vital roles in the community.

Following the successful completion of an in-depth orientation, these new members are now ready to begin responding to emergency calls:

  • K91 Avitai Herrari
  • K93 Shawn Askew
  • K94 Shuly Kahan
  • K95 Ariel Razabi
  • K96 Arkadiy Iskaov
  • K97 Shlomo Revivo

Notably, all six new recruits reside in Mill Basin, a significant advantage in ensuring rapid response times for local emergencies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli-Arab Murdered, 4 Injured, In Stabbing Attack In Haifa

STAUNCH SUPPORT: Trump Administration Approves Major Nearly $3 Billion Arms Sale To Israel

IDF GEARS UP: 50,000 Troops Preparing For Final, Crushing Assault To Eradicate Hamas From Gaza

TREASON IN THE NEGEV: Israeli Indicted For Attempting To Sell Nuclear Secrets To Iran

CHASDEI HASHEM: HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Is Released From The Hospital

WATCH: Hostage’s Parents Bring Sefer Torah Into His Bedroom

Eli Sharabi, Who Said Shema Yisrael Every Day In Captivity, Is Invited To White House

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Shuts All Border Crossings

SHOWDOWN IN SYRIA? Israel Threatens Force as Turkish-Backed Rebels Target Kurds

WATCH: Zelenskyy Won’t Apologize To Trump, But Calls Clash ‘Not Good For Both Sides’

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network