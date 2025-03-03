Hatzolah of Canarsie-Mill Basin Welcomes Six New Members to the Team

Hatzolah of Canarsie-Mill Basin has officially expanded its team with the addition of six newly trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Over the past several months, these dedicated individuals have undergone rigorous coursework and hands-on training to prepare for their vital roles in the community.

Following the successful completion of an in-depth orientation, these new members are now ready to begin responding to emergency calls:

K91 Avitai Herrari

K93 Shawn Askew

K94 Shuly Kahan

K95 Ariel Razabi

K96 Arkadiy Iskaov

K97 Shlomo Revivo

Notably, all six new recruits reside in Mill Basin, a significant advantage in ensuring rapid response times for local emergencies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)