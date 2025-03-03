PCS/FDU Hosts Exclusive Accounting Alumni Event: ‘Unlocking AI’s Potential in Accounting & Finance’

PCS/FDU hosted an exclusive accounting alumni event, ‘Unlocking AI’s Potential in Accounting & Finance’.

Speakers shared valuable insight into the use of AI for accountants. The event fostered significant networking opportunities, connecting alumni with prestigious companies. This initiative further highlights PCS’s commitment to excellence, demonstrated by its 98% employment rate and top rankings in Eduniversal’s 2024 ‘Best Masters in Accounting’ and Forbes’ 2024 ‘Best Colleges’ lists.

See the highlights below:

