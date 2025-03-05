Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Democrat Al Green Throw Out Of Trump Address to Congress After Repeatedly Heckling President

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday after he repeatedly heckled the president and refused to take his seat.

Near the beginning of his address, Trump was forced to take a pause after Green stood up, waved his cane, and heckled the president as Republican members of Congress countered the heckling with chants of, “USA!”

Green continued to heckle the president, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to use his gavel and warn, “Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning.”

After Green ignored Johnson, the speaker warned again, “Members are engaging in wilful and continuing breach of decorum and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant-at-arms to restore order to the joint session.”

Continuing to disrupt Trump’s address, Johnson eventually ordered the sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber.

“Mr Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir. Take your seat,” demanded Johnson. “Finding that members continue to engage in wilful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the chair now directs the sergeant-at-arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber.”

Green was then escorted out of the chamber as he continued to heckle Trump an Republican members of Congress.

After he was escorted from the chamber, Green told reporters that he heckled Trump because the president has “no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

“I’m also working on my articles of impeachment,” the congressman claimed.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Fall of Nachal Oz: An Investigation into Israel’s Greatest Military Failure on October 7

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools

Shin Bet Chief Says He’ll Decide When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network