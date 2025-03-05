WATCH: Democrat Al Green Throw Out Of Trump Address to Congress After Repeatedly Heckling President

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was escorted out of President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday after he repeatedly heckled the president and refused to take his seat.

Near the beginning of his address, Trump was forced to take a pause after Green stood up, waved his cane, and heckled the president as Republican members of Congress countered the heckling with chants of, “USA!”

Green continued to heckle the president, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to use his gavel and warn, “Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning.”

After Green ignored Johnson, the speaker warned again, “Members are engaging in wilful and continuing breach of decorum and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant-at-arms to restore order to the joint session.”

Continuing to disrupt Trump’s address, Johnson eventually ordered the sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber.

“Mr Green, take your seat. Take your seat, sir. Take your seat,” demanded Johnson. “Finding that members continue to engage in wilful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the chair now directs the sergeant-at-arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber.”

Green was then escorted out of the chamber as he continued to heckle Trump an Republican members of Congress.

After he was escorted from the chamber, Green told reporters that he heckled Trump because the president has “no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

“I’m also working on my articles of impeachment,” the congressman claimed.