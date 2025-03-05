WATCH FULL SPEECH: Trump Promises ‘This Will Be Our Greatest Era’ In Joint Address To Congress

President Donald Trump vowed in a speech to Congress and the U.S. that his administration would work to take “America’s destiny into our own hands” and promised that “this will be our greatest era” where he would fight to forge the most free civilization.

Trump’s remarks came as he delivered an address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in a speech similar to the annual State of the Union, where he declared that “America is back” and that the “American dream is surging.”



Trump unveiled in his speech that Ukraine is prepared to sign off on a rare-earth minerals deal and continue peace negotiations to end the war with Russia, and that his administration has caught the terrorist behind an attack in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. troops. He also promised he would drive down inflation costs and would “wage a war” on drug cartels as he bragged about his administration’s accomplishments already in the past six weeks — including driving down illegal immigration crossings.

Specifically, Trump urged lawmakers Tuesday to beef up funding for border security to foot the bill for deportations and construction of a border wall along the U.S. southern border, and touted that his administration has “launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history.”

Trump said that he’s sent Congress a detailed funding request laying out how to eliminate threats and carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history.”

“Americans expect Congress to send me this funding without delay, so I can sign it into law,” Trump said, urging Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to pass such a measure so he could sign it into law quickly.

Furthermore, Trump also said Tuesday his administration inherited an “economic catastrophe,” while accusing the Biden administration of allowing the egg prices to get “out of control.”

Trump also defended his administration’s new tariffs, comments that come after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, and raised existing tariffs on Chinese products to 20%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that Canada would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods, and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico would unveil its own retaliatory tariffs on Sunday.

