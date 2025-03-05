Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

2nd Aussie Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients Is Charged

Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Israeli influencer Max Veifer. (Screenshot)

New South Wales Police have charged a second Bankstown Hospital nurse over a viral video in which he claimed to have killed Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney.

The police said that Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 27, was arrested at Sutherland Police Station and was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police discovered morphine in Nadir’s personal work locker last month.

He was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 19.

The other nurse in the video, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, who said she would refuse to treat Israeli patients and would kill them instead, was indicted last week and is also scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When Did Chesed Become a Business? Stop Selling Tzedakah to Our Children!

TRAGEDY IN THE CATSKILLS: Vishnitzer Yungerman R’ Mordechai Zafir Z”L Killed, Son Seriously Injured in Horrific Wrong-Way Crash On Route 17

WATCH: IDF Demolishes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered 7 In Yaffo

WATCH: ‘עת הזמיר הגיע:’ Eyal Zamir Is Appointed As IDF’s 24th Chief Of Staff

A-G Continues Incessant War Against Chareidim: Demands Immediate Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

LOSERS: Democrats Hold Pathetic Signs During Trump Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

WATCH: Democrat Al Green Throw Out Of Trump Address to Congress After Repeatedly Heckling President

WATCH FULL SPEECH: Trump Promises ‘This Will Be Our Greatest Era’ In Joint Address To Congress

WILLIAMSBURG: Satmar Meats Vows to Keep Prices Stable Amid Canadian Tariffs

This Is How The MK Found Out Her Husband’s Murderer Was Released

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network