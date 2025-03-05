2nd Aussie Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients Is Charged

New South Wales Police have charged a second Bankstown Hospital nurse over a viral video in which he claimed to have killed Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney.

The police said that Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 27, was arrested at Sutherland Police Station and was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass and offend and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police discovered morphine in Nadir’s personal work locker last month.

He was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 19.

The other nurse in the video, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, who said she would refuse to treat Israeli patients and would kill them instead, was indicted last week and is also scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)