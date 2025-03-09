Leftists Wage Scare Campaign In Attempt To Deter Netanyahu From Firing Shin Bet Chief

In recent days, an unprecedented scare campaign has been targeting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an attempt to deter him from firing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Beyond the usual threats from political elements, former senior figures in the security establishment, many of whom are leftists, have made statements insinuating that Bar’s dismissal could lead to the exposure of sensitive and personal information about Netanyahu and his family.

Sima Kadmon, a veteran journalist and harsh critic of Netanyahu, published an extraordinary claim in a column in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper over the weekend, claiming that former heads of the Shin Bet hold a “virtual safe” containing particularly problematic information, and if Netanyahu dares to fire Bar, a new “balance of terror” will come into effect, including the exposure of embarrassing details about the Netanyahu family. The column was perceived by many as an attempt to intimidate the Prime Minister and, in effect, warn him not to fire Bar if he and his family want to avoid paying a heavy price.

i24News journalist Avishai Grinzaig responded sharply to the remarks, calling them attempted extortion. “This column by Sima Kadmon is not commentary, not an expression of opinion, and certainly not a journalistic report. This is sheer attempted extortion. I don’t know if someone commissioned her to write the article but the message is very clear: If you dare to fire the Shin Bet chief, very personal and sensitive information about you, Sarah, and Yair will be exposed. This is a disturbed and criminal text.”

Other public figures also threatened Netanyahu regarding Bar, including former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon and strategic consultant Ronen Tzur who publicly hinted that Bar’s dismissal would not be met with silence and that senior figures might take action in response to such a move.

Netanyahu is determined to fire Bar, especially following the organization’s publication of its internal report on its failure to predict or prevent the October 7 massacre, which was politically tainted and cast blame on others instead of fully taking responsibility for its failures.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday that a tense meeting took place on Thursday between Netanyahu and Bar, during which Netanyahu pressured Bar to resign but he refused.

