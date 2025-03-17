TRAGEDY: Yeshaya (Shuki) Roth Z”L Killed In Crash On Palisades Parkway

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of Yeshaya (Shuki) Roth z”l from Flatbush/Israel, who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Parkway on Monday. He was just 30 years old.

According to reports by Monsey Scoop, the crash occurred at around 5:45PM on the Palisades Northbound heading from the George Washington Bridge toward Monsey, near Exit 1. Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responding to the scene transported him to Hackensack Medical center where he was unfortunately Niftar.

The Niftar leaves behind a wife.

Rabbi Abe Friedman, Chaplain for the Palisades Police (PIPPD), diligently worked with local and state officials to ensure proper Kavod Hames for the Niftar and timely notification of families.

Rabbi Friedman told YWN that he extends his gratitude to the PIPPD for their complete cooperation and sensitivity throughout this process.

Chesed Shel Emes was dealing with the Kavod Hames in this tragic incident.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

