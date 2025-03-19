MTA To Phase Out MetroCards By Year’s End, Creating Challenges For Orthodox Jews Without Smartphones

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced that it will stop selling and refilling MetroCards by the end of 2025, accelerating the transition to its OMNY tap-and-go payment system.

The move, confirmed by MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber in an interview with Crain’s New York Business on Wednesday, could have major implications for Orthodox Jews and other New Yorkers who rely on MetroCards—particularly those who do not use smartphones.

MetroCards, which have been in use since 1994, were originally slated for retirement in 2027. However, the MTA has now moved up its timeline, eliminating MetroCard sales much sooner than expected. While commuters with remaining balances will be able to use their MetroCards until 2027, the inability to purchase or refill them after 2024 could create significant hardships for those who cannot or do not use digital payment systems.

The OMNY system, introduced in 2019, allows riders to pay by tapping their phones, credit cards, or OMNY tap cards at turnstiles. However, purchasing and managing OMNY cards requires internet access and an online account, creating a barrier for Orthodox Jews who do not carry smartphones or use digital financial services.

For many in the Orthodox Jewish community, particularly in neighborhoods like Borough Park, Williamsburg, and Crown Heights, MetroCards have been an essential way to navigate the city. The shift toward an almost entirely digital system raises concerns about accessibility.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)