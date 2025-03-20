Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FBI Agent Who Criticized The Bureau Arrested On Charges Of Sharing Confidential Information

FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

An FBI agent who has previously criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Johnathan Buma, who has worked for the FBI for 15 years, allegedly printed copies of confidential FBI documents and messages and later shared the material with associates as part of a draft of a book he was writing on his time in the bureau.

He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said.

An attorney representing Buma did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Buma has raised issues with how the FBI was handling certain investigations through statements to news media, various government agencies and Congress, according to the filing.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ELIMINATED: Hamas’ Top Security Chief Rashid Jahjuh Killed In Precision Israeli Attack

MUST WATCH: Former Hostage Eli Sharabi Confronts UN: “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the United Nations?”

THIS SUNDAY: A Night of Musical Majesty: Chazzanus & Classics Returns!

Massive Asifa Held in BMG Against Voting in World Zionist Organization Election

Chaverim of Brooklyn & Catskills Expands to Manhattan

FIRST IN MONTHS: Hamas Fires 3 Rockets At Tel Aviv Area; Man’s Fingers Severed In Bomb Shelter Door

IDF Expands Ground Op In Gaza, Retakes Control Of Netzarim Corridor

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: 60 Days to Strike a Deal or Face Devastating Consequences

IDF Soldiers from Yeshiva Chanoch L’Naar Visit U.S., Meet with Gedolim and Rabbonim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network