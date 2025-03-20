Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Oblivious Of Siren, The Rosh Yeshivah Continues Saying Shiur

HaGaon HaRav Povarsky. (Screenshot)

As millions of Israelis ran to bomb shelters after Hamas fired rockets at central Israel on Thursday for the first time in months, HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky was in the middle of delivering a shiur to a group of bochurim at his home.

Seemingly oblivious of the siren, he continued engaging in the sweet words of Torah.

The siren was the second one in less than 24 hours. The Houthis launched a missile in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, triggering sirens in central Israel and Jerusalem. B’Chasdei Hashem, the missile was intercepted before it entered Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



