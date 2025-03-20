PARIS: Kosher Supermarket, Site of 2015 Terror Massacre, Targeted In Overnight Arson Attack

Arson struck the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris overnight, reigniting painful memories of the 2015 terrorist attack that left four Jewish men dead in the store. Authorities are investigating after a man was caught on CCTV setting fire to containers outside the supermarket before igniting a nearby dumpster, reports say.

The front of the supermarket sustained damage, with flames licking into the interior, though no injuries have been reported. The attack is the latest in a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic incidents across Europe.

The Hyper Cacher supermarket holds a tragic place in history. On January 9, 2015, it became the scene of a brutal hostage standoff and massacre when Amedy Coulibaly, claiming allegiance to ISIS, stormed the store and murdered four Jewish men before being shot dead by police. The attack came just days after the Charlie Hebdo massacre, where 12 people were slaughtered by Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.

The latest attack has sparked widespread concern among France’s Jewish community, already on edge amid rising tensions. French authorities have yet to release details on a suspect or motive, but many fear the symbolic targeting of a site forever linked to terror and tragedy.

