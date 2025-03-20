EXPOSED: U.N. Worker Injured In Gaza Found To Have Nazi Tattoos While Getting Care In Israeli Hospital

A United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) staffer currently hospitalized in Israel has been discovered to have prominent pro-Nazi tattoos, a source revealed to JNS.

The U.N. staffer, who was injured in a booby trap attack in Gaza, was initially treated in a Gaza hospital before being transferred to an Israeli medical facility for further care. Despite the U.N. blaming Israel for the attack, Israeli sources maintain that the IDF does not operate in that part of Gaza, and the injuries were likely caused by a Hamas-planted trap.

While receiving lifesaving treatment in an Israeli hospital, it was discovered that the staffer bore tattoos with explicit Nazi imagery. One tattoo, written in bold black German letters, reads “My honor is loyalty”—the notorious motto of the Waffen SS, the Nazi paramilitary unit responsible for countless war crimes and mass executions during the Holocaust. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes this phrase as a neo-Nazi hate slogan widely used by white supremacists worldwide.

The second tattoo is reportedly an image of an SS officer, complete with Nazi insignia, a military hat, sunglasses, and a marked collar.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, downplayed the revelations, telling JNS: “I’m aware of the tweet showing the tattoos. Don’t know anything further, including which person is involved.”

Instead of addressing the discovery of a Nazi-affiliated U.N. staffer, Haq pivoted, saying, “Our focus right now is getting medical care for the wounded people.”

The incident comes amid increasing scrutiny of the United Nations’ ties to antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment. Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, described the revelation as part of a larger, systemic problem.

“Sadly, this is not an isolated phenomenon,” Neuer said, adding that antisemitism pervades the United Nations.

He pointed to the U.N.’s ongoing decision to retain Francesca Albanese, a U.N. human rights investigator, despite public condemnation from France, Germany, Canada, and the United States for Holocaust distortion and antisemitism.

Albanese, a former UNRWA official, has previously written that “America is subjugated by the Jewish lobby”, a statement widely condemned as a classic antisemitic trope.

The U.N.’s handling of its Gaza operations has been under intense scrutiny since Israel provided evidence that staff members from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) directly participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. A significant number of UNRWA employees have been found to have ties to Palestinian terror organizations, leading to global funding suspensions and investigations.

According to Jewish employees within the U.N., antisemitism is not only rampant but actively encouraged within certain departments. Speaking anonymously to JNS in 2024, one Jewish U.N. worker stated, “Anti-Israel propaganda is completely organized and supported at the highest level by the U.N.”

Another added, “Lots of people are hiding the fact that they’re Jewish. They’re not saying they’re Jewish out of fear.”

The revelation that a U.N. staffer, allegedly working to remove mines and protect civilians, was openly carrying Nazi symbols adds yet another stain to the United Nations’ already tarnished record.

