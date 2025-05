Klal Yisroel is asked to daven for the Rosh HaYeshiva of the Philadelphia Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, the Zakan Roshei Yeshiva.

YWN previously reported that the Rosh Yeshiva was hospitalized on Wednesday. He is now in the ICU being treated for pneumonia.

Please recite Tehillim for Shmuel ben Itta Ettil.