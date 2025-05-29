TZAAR GIDUL BANIM: U.S. Moms Report Significant Decline in Mental Health

A new study published Tuesday reveals a troubling decline in the mental and physical health of mothers in the United States, with only about one in four moms reporting “excellent” mental health. The research, detailed in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine, highlights a 63% increase in mothers reporting fair or poor mental health from 2016 to 2023, underscoring a growing public health concern.

The study, which analyzed self-reported health trends among female parents, found that just 25% of U.S. moms rated their mental health as excellent, a sharp drop from previous years. This decline is particularly alarming as maternal mental health is known to impact not only mothers but also their children and families, with potential ripple effects across generations.

Experts point to a combination of factors contributing to this trend, including increased social pressures, economic stressors, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which disrupted support systems and intensified caregiving demands.

“Mothers are often the backbone of families, and their well-being is critical to the health of our communities,” said Dr. Jamie Daw, a lead researcher on the study. “The significant rise in moms reporting poor mental health signals a need for urgent action to address systemic challenges.”

The study also noted a decline in physical health among mothers, with fewer reporting excellent physical well-being compared to 2016. While the research did not pinpoint specific causes, experts suggest that the demands of parenting, coupled with limited access to mental health resources and societal expectations, may be exacerbating these challenges.

Advocates are calling for targeted interventions, such as improved access to mental health care, community support programs, and policies to alleviate economic and caregiving burdens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)