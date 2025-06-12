Make This Your Most Meaningful Summer Yet | Ellie Azerad, Founder of Frum Minimalism

It might be the best time for it. A lot of people think summer means everything goes out the window. No structure. No routine. Just survive until September.

I get it. The kids are home. The schedules are upside down. There’s wet laundry in random places and someone always needs a snack.

But here’s the truth no one really talks about: Summer is the perfect time to grow. Not because you have tons of quiet or freedom (ha).

But because you don’t.

When things feel looser, less predictable, and a little bit out of control… that’s when you get to practice becoming the version of yourself you want to be. You get to say: “I was a more present mother this summer.” “I didn’t lose my mind every bedtime.” “I want to eat healthy and exercise every day.” “I got more patient. I connected more. I showed up better.”

Not perfectly. But better. And how does that happen? Not by accident. It happens when you take the time, yes, even during this wild, snack-filled season, to pause and ask: What do I want this summer to feel like? Who do I want to be when I look back on it?

You don’t need to overhaul your life. But you can set a few small, meaningful goals that guide you through these weeks with a little more intention. Because this season doesn’t just have to be something you survive. It can be something you’re proud of.

Before We Dive In, a VERY Important Disclaimer: Rabos machshavos b’lev ish, va’atzas Hashem hi sakum. We can plan and plan, but at the end of the day, Hashem’s plan is the one that stands.

That doesn’t mean we don’t try. Our job is to show up, make the effort, and do our hishtadlus, even while knowing that Hashem sees the full picture and always knows what’s best. With that in mind, let me show you how to set goals in a way that’s calm, doable, and actually fits your life.

The Simple Goal-Setting Method That Changes Everything

It’s called SMART goals. I use it in my own life. I teach it in my coaching. I walk my students through it all the time. And I’ve seen it work, again and again and again.

Here’s what SMART stands for:

• Specific – Make your goal crystal clear. Not “be healthier,” but “prep veggies every Sunday.”

• Measurable – You need to know if it happened. Not “kinda sorta did it maybe.”

• Achievable – Dreamy, yes. Delusional, no.

• Relevant – It has to matter to you. Not your neighbor. Not your sister-in-law.

• Time-bound – Set a deadline. Otherwise, it’s just a floating wish. Sounds simple. But it’s powerful.

Let’s SMART Daf Yomi

There are men all over the world, busy, tired, juggling work and life, who sit down and learn one daf a day. Every single day. They just learn the daf. And then the next one. And the next. Guess what? It adds up. That full set of heavy Gemaras on the shelf? That wasn’t learned in one big heroic moment. It was learned one page at a time.

This is the brilliance of Rav Meir Shapiro, who started Daf Yomi. He didn’t say, “Let’s finish Shas.” He said, “Let’s do one daf a day.”

Let’s break it down SMART-style:

• Specific: One daf. Every day. Whether it’s a morning shiur, a podcast in the car, a chavrusa, or before Maariv, it’s clear and concrete.

• Measurable: They always know if they’re on track, because Klal Yisroel is learning the same daf all over the world. It’s built-in structure and accountability.

• Achievable: Just one daf. Not five. Not twenty. One. And we see men from all walks of life showing up and doing it, day after day.

• Relevant: For frum men, Torah is life. Daily learning strengthens their connection to Hashem, adds meaning to their day, and builds a lifetime of growth.

• Time-bound: The full cycle is seven and a half years. It sounds huge, but it’s broken down into bite-sized daily pieces. And somehow, they do it.

And here’s what we can learn from them:

They don’t wait until they feel like it. They don’t ask themselves every day, “Should I?” They just do it. And over time, that one daily decision becomes something massive.

I Wrote Two Books Using This Method

You think I just magically whipped up two books in between wiping

counters and making Shabbos? Nope. I SMART-ed it. When I sat down to write Frum Minimalism, I didn’t say, “I’m going to write a book.” That would’ve been way too overwhelming.

Instead, I said:

• Specific: Write a book for frum women about decluttering their homes and minds.

• Measurable: I made a simple progress chart in my planner with little boxes to check off each step.

• Achievable: One doable task per day from my progress paper.

• Relevant: This mission burned inside me. I had to get it out.

• Time-bound: Done by September. And guess what? I did it.

Then I used the exact same approach for my second book. Even while running my course, coaching clients, making dinner, and being a regular frum mom, I’m nearly finished that one too, iyH. (See what happens when you plan smart?)

My Students: So Many Wins

When my students start SMART-ing their goals, everything changes. They stop setting big vague goals like “be more patient” or “organize the

house” or “lose weight,” and instead start getting specific, tracking progress, and actually seeing results.

From meal planning and weight loss… To bedtime routines that didn’t end in tears… To finally decluttering the basement they hadn’t touched in years…

Once they broke it down the SMART way, they stop feeling behind and start feeling empowered.

Why Goal-Setting Actually Works

Ready for some science? Read these slowly!

• Study #1: People who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them.

• Study #2: People who tell someone about their goals are 65% more likely to follow through.

• Study #3: Specific, challenging goals lead to higher performance than vague “try your best” goals (Locke & Latham, 2002).

Your brain loves a clear destination. It doesn’t love chaos. When you create a goal with structure, your brain gets a hit of motivation. You focus better. You make better decisions. And you stop walking around in that foggy “I should do something” mode.

Summer Goals That Actually Work

Summer Goal #1: Be a calmer, more present mom

• Specific: I’ll put my phone away from 5 to 7 p.m. and be fully present during dinner and bedtime.

• Measurable: Track it five days a week.

• Achievable: Not 24/7 no-phone. Just the high-stress hours.

• Relevant: Because you want to parent with more patience and feel good about how you show up.

• Time-bound: Try it for the next four weeks and reassess.

Summer Goal #2: Actually eat like a human

• Specific: Prep one huge tray of roasted veggies and one easy-to- store protein every Sunday.

• Measurable: Count how many real meals you eat this week.

• Achievable: Forget 5-course gourmet. Just have actual food ready.

• Relevant: Because crackers and coffee are not lunch.

• Time-bound: Commit to this for the next three Sundays. That’s it.

Summer Goal #3: Involve the kids (so you don’t lose your mind)

• Specific: Make a daily “summer helper” chart, one job per kid.

• Measurable: Check off daily jobs with a big loud “YAY!”

• Achievable: Yes, even your 3-year-old can wipe a table.

• Relevant: Because a summer with teamwork is a summer with less yelling.

• Time-bound: Keep it going until Tisha B’Av, then reset.

Summer Goal #4: Five minutes for YOU and Hashem

• Specific: Sit outside with your siddur and Tehillim every day after breakfast.

• Measurable: Track with a little checkmark in your planner.

• Achievable: Five minutes. Not a spa day.

• Relevant: Our goal in life is to get closer to Hashem.

• Time-bound: Daily, just until Elul. You can totally do this.

Summer Goal #5: Create one moment of family fun each day

• Specific: Plan one small fun thing every day, a popsicle on the porch, a dance party, or reading together on the couch.

• Measurable: Come up with a cute name for this special tim and say it out loud at bedtime: “That was our moment today.”

• Achievable: It’s achievable because it’s not about going on a grand trip- its easy simple things you can do.

• Relevant: Because joyful memories don’t have to be from big trips and attractions, they’re made in tiny moments.

• Time-bound: Try it for two weeks and see how it feels. (You won’t want to stop!)

This Summer Doesn’t Have to Be a Blur

Whether you’re working full-time, home with the kids, juggling carpools, or just trying to survive until bedtime, you can set goals this summer. Not huge, fancy ones. Just small, real ones that actually matter to you. And when you write them down, give them a little structure, and commit to showing up? That’s when everything shifts.

You feel more grounded. More in control. More like the version of yourself you want to be. You’re not doing this to be productive. You’re doing it to be present. To grow a little. To show up better. To finish the summer and say, “That was hard… but I grew.” And once you feel that? You’ll never want to go back to just surviving.

Ellie Azerad is the founder of Frum Minimalism, where she helps frum women simplify their homes and lives. She teaches classes and courses on home management and also trains women to become professional organizers through her signature method. Ellie is a professional organizer herself, leading a team that specializes in new home setups, vacation home organizing, and full home transformations. Learn more at www.frumminimalism.com