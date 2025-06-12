Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MIRACULOUS SURVIVAL: British Passenger Alive After Boeing 787 Crashes And Explodes In India


A British passenger miraculously emerged alive from the wreckage of a catastrophic Air India crash that killed more than 200 people on Thursday.

The survivor, identified as 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was seated in 11A aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner when it plummeted into a densely populated residential area in Ahmedabad, India, just moments after takeoff.

Staggering away from the debris-littered street, Ramesh was spotted limping amid the carnage before being rushed to a hospital by bystanders.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran,” he told reporters from his hospital bed. “Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance.”

The horror unfolded just after departure from Ahmedabad airport, when the aircraft began descending rapidly and struck a doctors’ hostel in the city of over 5 million residents.

“There was a loud noise, and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Ramesh recalled.

Authorities had initially feared there were no survivors. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik later confirmed to the BBC that 204 bodies had been recovered from the scene. There were 242 people on board at the time of the crash, and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

