BREAKING: Wall Collapse at T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse in Flatbush Leaves One in Critical Condition

A person was critically injured Thursday morning when a wall collapsed at the shuttered T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse, located at the corner of East 33rd Street and Quentin Road in Flatbush.

FDNY firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, with EMS transporting the victim to a nearby hospital while performing CPR. The individual was reportedly in traumatic arrest at the time of transport.

Sources tell YWN that the steakhouse has been closed for several months. The building was apparently in the process of being sold, and possible construction work may have been underway when the collapse occurred.

The NYC Department of Buildings is investigating the incident alongside emergency crews.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)