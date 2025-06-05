Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING: Wall Collapse at T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse in Flatbush Leaves One in Critical Condition


A person was critically injured Thursday morning when a wall collapsed at the shuttered T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse, located at the corner of East 33rd Street and Quentin Road in Flatbush.

FDNY firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, with EMS transporting the victim to a nearby hospital while performing CPR. The individual was reportedly in traumatic arrest at the time of transport.

Sources tell YWN that the steakhouse has been closed for several months. The building was apparently in the process of being sold, and possible construction work may have been underway when the collapse occurred.

The NYC Department of Buildings is investigating the incident alongside emergency crews.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MORE TROUBLE FOR NETANYAHU: New Poll Has Bennet-Led Coalition With 72 Seats

🚨 DRAMATIC DECISION: Shas Will Support UTJ In Vote To Dissolve Knesset

Pro-Terror Activist Who Attacked Jews At Columbia Was in Direct Contact with Hamas Spokesman

Edelstein’s Draconian Demands That Sabotaged A Chareidi Draft Deal

Ponevezh Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Memory of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

From Beis Medrash to Espionage: Vizhnitz Avreich Arrested By Shin Bet In Iranian Spy Plot

White House Press Secretary Torches Press: “We Don’t Take Hamas at Their Word Like You Do”

Supreme Court Justice Slams The Court’s Overreach: “Immense Damage”

Likud, Chareidi MKs Slam Edelstein: “Lomdei Torah Will Be Worse Off Than African Infiltrators”

Khamenei Rejects US-Proposed Nuclear Deal, Vows To Keep Enriching Uranium

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network