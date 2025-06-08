Crown Heights Jewish Community Backing Cuomo In NYC Mayoral Primary

Crown Heights has officially thrown its support behind Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming mayoral primary, making it the third Orthodox Jewish community to endorse the former governor. The neighborhood joins Far Rockaway and the Bobov community in Borough Park in backing Cuomo’s bid.

This endorsement is particularly significant, as YWN reported in may 2021, Crown Heights was the first Chassidic community to endorse Mayor Eric Adams in the 2021 primary. With Mayor Adams not running in the democratic primary, and polls showing a competitive contest between Zohran Mamdani and Cuomo, the Crown Heights Jewish community has now united behind Cuomo.

Statement from Crown Jewish United and the Crown Heights PAC: Endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor

“Crown Jewish United and the Crown Heights PAC are joining forces to offer a unified endorsement of Andrew Cuomo as our #1 choice for Mayor in the upcoming primary.

In the past, our groups have endorsed different candidates. But this year, one of the contenders is openly promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric, supports the BDS movement, threatened to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visits New York, and chose to attack Israel instead of condemning Hamas on October 8, 2023—while the deadliest massacre of Jews by Hamas in modern history was still unfolding.

We believe it is vital to stand together and speak with one voice. Andrew Cuomo is the only candidate who can stop Zohran Mamdani in the primary.

Later this week, we will announce our #2 and #3 mayoral endorsements, along with our support for candidates in other local races.”