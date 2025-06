WATCH: In a heartfelt address about the IDF Draft at a major gathering organized by the ‘Amalim’ organization for bnei yeshivos from the Ethiopian community, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch delivered a powerful message of chizuk: “We are taking care of you! Be’ezras Hashem, everything will be alright! Do not worry!” The event was graced by the presence of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim, a member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

