“School Choice Is Here To Stay”: Agudath Israel of America Applauds the US Senate for Proposing a Bigger, Better, and Permanent School Choice Bill!

On Monday, June 16th the Senate Finance Committee released its text of the Big, Beautiful Bill. It includes a game-changing, $4 billion annual tax credit that will enable students to receive K-12 scholarships which can be used for private school tuition and other educational expenses. Most importantly, the Senate version makes the proposed scholarship tax credit permanent!

“School Choice is here to stay,” said Rabbi Avi Schnall, Agudath Israel of America’s Director of Federal Education Affairs. “The proposed Educational Choice for Children Act will soon allow students in all 50 states to benefit from choosing the educational setting that best meets their needs.”

“The Senate proposal provides the necessary stability so that parents and others are willing to invest in the long term education of our children,” added Rabbi A. D. Motzen, Agudath Israel of America’s National Director of Government Affairs.



This expansion builds upon the House-passed bill that included a tax credit cap of $5 billion a year for four years. The Senate draft also made several other important improvements advocated by Agudath Israel and its coalition partners.

“We are blessed with many school choice champions in Congress,” said Rabbi Yossie Charner Agudath Israel’s Director of Congressional Affairs. “Agudath Israel thanks Senators Bill Cassidy, Ted Cruz, and Tim Scott, who, along with Chairman Crapo and Senate leadership ensured that the Big, Beautiful Bill will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come.”

Agudath Israel urges the House to adopt these Senate changes and make additional positive enhancements to the measure so that the final version is the biggest, and best bill possible to help our students and families.

