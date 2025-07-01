SMELLS LIKE WINNING: Trump Launches $250 Limited-Edition Fragrance Line Featuring Gold Statue Bottle

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new line of self-branded fragrances, promoted Monday as a luxury collector’s item with a bottle topped by a gold statue of Trump himself.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” Trump announced on Truth Social, introducing the line under the name Victory 45-47 and describing it as celebrating “Winning, Strength, and Success.” He encouraged supporters to buy the product for themselves and their loved ones, adding, “Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The limited-edition fragrance collection is priced at $249 per 100ml bottle and includes separate versions for men and women. The men’s cologne is advertised as offering “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish,” aimed at men “who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.”

The women’s scent is described as a “sophisticated, subtly feminine fragrance” designed to capture “confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”

The new product follows previous Trump-branded merchandise including Trump Sneakers and Trump Bibles, all sold by 45Footwear LLC, the same licensing company behind the fragrance. The company also markets a separate “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” fragrance with Trump’s signature etched on the bottle, as well as other novelty colognes inspired by the former president.

Trump first teased the new fragrance line in December 2024, adding to earlier perfume and cologne products under his name.

A disclaimer on the sales website clarifies that “Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.” It notes that 45Footwear LLC uses Trump’s name, image, and likeness under a license agreement, and states that the online store is “not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)