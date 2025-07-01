THE FEUD CONTINUES: Trump Threatens to Deport Elon Musk: “DOGE Might Have to Eat Him!” [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled he is willing to consider deporting Elon Musk, escalating an extraordinary public clash with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO over federal spending and government subsidies.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Florida, Trump was asked directly whether he would move to deport Musk, a South African native.

“We’ll have to take a look,” Trump replied. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon! Wouldn’t that be terrible?”

The remarks mark a new peak in the renewed hostilities between Trump and Musk after months of relative calm. The confrontation reignited after Musk sharply criticized the Trump-backed “Big, Beautiful” budget bill on Monday, warning it would add a historic $5 trillion to the national debt and calling for the formation of a new political party to challenge what he labeled the “Porky Pig Party.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill… that we live in a one-party country,” Musk wrote on X, adding, “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Trump fired back Monday night on Truth Social, blasting Musk for his reliance on federal support and threatening to investigate or cut off future subsidies.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote. “No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a fortune.”

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down, suggesting again that Musk could face further consequences if he continues his public opposition.

“He’s upset that he’s losing his EV mandate, and he’s very upset about things,” Trump said. “But you know, he could lose a lot more than that, I can tell you right now. Hey, Elon can lose a lot more than that!”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Monday, Musk vowed to unseat lawmakers who support Trump’s sweeping budget bill, which he has criticized because it would increase the country’s deficit by $3.3tn.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he wrote on his social media platform, X.

A few hours later he added that if the “insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)