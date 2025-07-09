Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

First Live Performance of Ribo and Shmuel's Hit Duet Set for Bethel Woods

On the 13th of Av (August 7), the Thursday after Tisha Be’Av, thousands are expected to gather at one of the world’s most legendary musical venues, Bethel Woods in upstate New York, for a historic outdoor celebration of Jewish pride, soul, and connection. Less than twenty-four hours before Shabbos Nachamu, Yamim Baim will deliver a full-length Ishay Ribo concert with guest performances by Chassidic music legend Avraham Fried, as well as Zusha and Shmuel.

The star-studded concert will include the first-ever live performance of Kol Pa’am Mehadesh, Ribo and Shmuel’s brand-new duet that has already struck a chord across Jewish communities worldwide.

Shmuel described it simply: “A prayer from a restless heart, to lean on Hashem with full trust.”  “I was moved to join this beautiful song,” Ribo shared about the duet. “Its words, inspired by King David, carry a sweetness and honesty that belong to these days of Nechama and gratitude for the miracles happening for Am Yisrael.”

For many, the timing of the event holds special meaning. As thousands head to the Catskills for Shabbos Nachamu, it’s the perfect moment to come together. The spirit of comfort and renewal will infuse an evening of uplifting music in a breathtaking open-air setting.

Bethel Woods offers two experiences for concertgoers:

  • The Pavilion
    Covered seating with great views and a focused concert atmosphere.

  • The Lawn
    An open hillside perfect for families, camps, and groups to sit together, relax, and celebrate under the stars.

Yamim Baim is produced by Davidson Artists Management in partnership with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada.


Thursday, August 7, 2025 (13 Av 5785)
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Upstate New York

 Tickets: Ticketmaster
Groups and VIP tickets: YamimBaim.com

שמואל וישי ריבו – כל פעם מחדש | Shmuel & Ishay Ribo – Kol Pa’am Mehadash




