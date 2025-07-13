Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jack Ciattarelli Visits Morristown Rabbinical College, Slams Sherrill for Supporting Antisemitic Mamdani


Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli made a campaign stop at the Rabbinical College of America – Lubavitch in Morristown, where he outlined proposals to make New Jersey “safer and more affordable” for families, while accusing his Democratic opponent of siding with a controversial figure he labeled “antisemitic.”

During his visit to the yeshiva, Ciattarelli emphasized three pillars of his platform:

  • Tax Relief: “Cutting taxes” for middle-class families and small businesses, he said, would help ease the state’s high cost of living.

  • School Choice: Ciattarelli vowed to expand educational options for parents, including support for charter schools and vouchers for students in underperforming districts.

  • Combating Antisemitism: He pledged to partner with local law enforcement and community leaders to address rising anti-Jewish hate crimes.

“It was my privilege to visit the Rabbinical College of America — Lubavitch to talk about my plans to make New Jersey a safer and more affordable place to live for all families,” Ciattarelli said in a post on social media. “That means cutting taxes, providing school choice & fighting hateful antisemitism.”

In a pointed critique of his Democratic rival, Mikie Sherrill, Ciattarelli accused her of endorsing “socialist @zohrankmamdani and his antisemitic track record.” Zohran Mamdani is the newly minted Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, known for his radical socialist/Marxist views and support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“My opponent — she’s sticking with her endorsement of socialist Zohran Mamdani and his anti-Semitic track record. It’s time for a change,” Ciattarelli added.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALARMING REPORT: One in Four Americans Say Antisemitic Attacks Are “Understandable”

Israel Tried to Assassinate Iranian President Pezeshkian During First Days of War

British Islamic Sheikh Claims “Messianic and Apocalyptic” Lubavitcher Rebbe Inspired Plot for “Super Jewish State”

NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s Father Is An Anti-Israel Group Member Who Defends Terrorist Suicide Bombers

REVEALED: Israeli F-15 Malfunctioned During Bombing Raid Deep Inside Iran, Avoided Emergency Landing

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls To Strip U.S. Citizenship from Americans Serving in IDF

Report: Putin Urges Iran To Sign “Zero Enrichment” Nuclear Deal With U.S.

WSJ: Trump Is Not Opposed To Another Israeli Attack On Iran

Report: Hostage Deal Negotiations Are At A Standstill

Appeals Court Blows Up 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s Plea Deal

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network