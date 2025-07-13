Jack Ciattarelli Visits Morristown Rabbinical College, Slams Sherrill for Supporting Antisemitic Mamdani

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli made a campaign stop at the Rabbinical College of America – Lubavitch in Morristown, where he outlined proposals to make New Jersey “safer and more affordable” for families, while accusing his Democratic opponent of siding with a controversial figure he labeled “antisemitic.”

During his visit to the yeshiva, Ciattarelli emphasized three pillars of his platform:

Tax Relief: “Cutting taxes” for middle-class families and small businesses, he said, would help ease the state’s high cost of living.

School Choice: Ciattarelli vowed to expand educational options for parents, including support for charter schools and vouchers for students in underperforming districts.

Combating Antisemitism: He pledged to partner with local law enforcement and community leaders to address rising anti-Jewish hate crimes.

“It was my privilege to visit the Rabbinical College of America — Lubavitch to talk about my plans to make New Jersey a safer and more affordable place to live for all families,” Ciattarelli said in a post on social media. “That means cutting taxes, providing school choice & fighting hateful antisemitism.”

In a pointed critique of his Democratic rival, Mikie Sherrill, Ciattarelli accused her of endorsing “socialist @zohrankmamdani and his antisemitic track record.” Zohran Mamdani is the newly minted Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, known for his radical socialist/Marxist views and support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“My opponent — she’s sticking with her endorsement of socialist Zohran Mamdani and his anti-Semitic track record. It’s time for a change,” Ciattarelli added.