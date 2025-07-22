NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

A major incident unfolded Tuesday morning in Kiryas Joel, as a construction crane collapsed at the intersection of Acres Road and Bakertown Road, landing directly on top of a 15-passenger van. In what can only be described as a miracle, no injuries were reported despite the severity of the collapse.

Emergency personnel from Kiryas Joel Hatzolah, the Kiryas Joel Fire Department, KJ Public Safety, and the New York State Police rushed to the scene to assess the situation and secure the area.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crane failure.

