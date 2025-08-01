Yad L’Achim, Rabbi Spero, and Rabbi Scheller Release Tisha B’Av Films to Inspire the Nation

Hidden Courage – Presented by Yad L’Achim

A powerful film featuring 4 remarkable stories of Jewish resilience:

Rabbi Paysach Krohn shares how he survived a terrifying stroke with unshakable faith.

Elchanan Danino speaks about his son, Ori, who was killed in Gaza while rescuing friends.

Koby L., a Yad L'Achim hero, reveals his mission to rescue Jewish women and children from Arab villages.

Shai Graucher reflects on overcoming the loss of his beloved father, Dedi.

These stories will move you, inspire you, and remind you of the courage within our nation.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS.

Rabbi Spero’s Tisha B’Av Presentation

Join thousands around the world for an emotional, heartfelt video by master master mechanech Rabbi Yechiel Spero.

With his signature warmth and insight, Rabbi Spero delivers a powerful message of chizuk, hope, and healing, helping us connect to the day’s pain while discovering the light that lies within it.

This inspiring video will touch your heart, strengthen your emunah, and leave you feeling uplifted long after the fast is over.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS.

🧒 A Message for Children – with Rabbi Eli Scheller

A meaningful and captivating Tisha B’Av video created just for kids.

Through powerful storytelling, your children will learn timeless lessons about:

A man who lost everything… and still found joy.

One of the Mossad’s most secretive missions ever.

A wealthy man’s surprising contest to choose an heir.

Kids will walk away with a stronger understanding of Ahavas Yisroel, resilience, and what it truly means to be united as a nation.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS.