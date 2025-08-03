Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Bodies of Trapped Miners Recovered After Collapse at World’s Largest Underground Copper Mine

FILE - Aerial view of El Teniente copper mine, operated by Codelco, where a collapse killed one worker and trapped five others underground, leading to a suspension of operations in Rancagua Chile, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, file)

The bodies of all five miners trapped in a collapsed shaft in the world’s biggest underground copper mine for three days have been found and identified, an official said Sunday.

Aquiles Cubillos, the lead prosecutor in Chile’s O’Higgins region, said the body of Moises Pavez, the last miner to remain missing, was found at 3:30 p.m. local time by rescue teams. They had drilled through dozens of meters (feet) of rock to reach the stranded workers.

“We deeply regret this outcome” Cubillos said.

The five miners were trapped deep inside Chile’s El Teniente mine on Thursday after a section of the mine collapsed following a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that instantly killed another miner and injured nine other workers.

The trapped miners were located by using GPS devices but rescue teams were not able to communicate with them.

Authorities are investigating whether it was a naturally occurring earthquake or whether mining activity at El Teniente caused the tremor. Chilean prosecutors also launched a criminal investigation to determine whether any safety standards were violated.

El Teniente, located in the Andes mountains in central Chile, is the world’s largest underground copper mine and is owned by Chilean state company Codelco.

Shortly after Thursday’s collapse, Codelco halted operations in the affected section of the mine and evacuated 3,000 people from the broader site to safe areas.

The company canceled a presentation of its first-half financial results, set for Friday morning, due to the rescue efforts.

Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer, lies in the seismically active “Ring of Fire” that surrounds the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

In 2010, Chile’s government rescued 33 miners trapped in a copper mine in the country’s north for two months in a dramatic operation that made global headlines and was later depicted in a Hollywood movie.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ANYONE SURPRISED? Polish Police Bar IDF Soldiers from Carrying Israeli Flag at Birkenau Concentration Camp Ceremony

Steve Witkoff and Mike Huckabee Visit Gaza, Tour Food Distribution Site

HORROR: Persian Tiger Kills Employee at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, Police Investigating

INSANITY: Terrorist Who Helped Bin Laden Plan 9/11 Attacks Could Be Freed By UK Within Days

Israel, U.S. Shift Toward All-or-Nothing Deal as Hostage Talks Collapse

NYPD Highway Brass Tours Brooklyn With Hatzolah, Shomrim, Misaskim, and Chaverim Leaders

“They Broke My Child”: Heart-Wrenching Plea from Mother of Hostage as New Video Emerges

CHASDEI HASHEM: Lakewood-Based Camp Van Involved in Rollover Crash in Texas; 10 Bochurim Injured, None Seriously

DESPICABLE: Imam’s Gaza Rant at NYPD Officer Islam Diller’s Funeral Draws Outrage

FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe After NYPD Refuses to Call Brutal Antisemitic Attack in Queens a Targeted Crime

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network