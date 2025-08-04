Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BUT GAZA! Afghanistan Has Its ‘Sharpest Surge’ Ever Of Child Malnutrition, UN Agency Says

FILE - Mothers along with babies who suffer from malnutrition wait to receive help and check-up at a clinic that run by the WFP, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Afghanistan is seeing its sharpest-ever surge of child malnutrition, the World Food Program said Monday, adding it needed $539 million to help the country’s most vulnerable families.

Almost 10 million people, a quarter of Afghanistan’s population, face acute food insecurity. One in three children is stunted.

The WFP said the rise in child malnutrition was linked to a drop in emergency food assistance over the past two years because of dwindling donor support. In April, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump cut off food aid to Afghanistan, one of the world’s poorest countries.

The U.S. had been the largest funder of the WFP, providing $4.5 billion of the $9.8 billion in donations last year. Previous U.S. administrations viewed such aid as serving national security by alleviating conflict, poverty, extremism and curbing migration.

Food insecurity in Afghanistan is being worsened by mass returns from neighboring countries, which are deporting foreigners they say are living there illegally.

The WFP said it has supported 60,000 Afghans returning from Iran in the last two months, a fraction of those crossing the border.

“Going forward, the WFP does not have sufficient funding to cover the returnee response at this time and requires $15 million to assist all eligible returnees from Iran,” said WFP Communications Officer Ziauddin Safi. He said the agency needs $539 million through January to help vulnerable families across Afghanistan.

Climate change is also hurting the population, especially those in rural areas.

Matiullah Khalis, head of the National Environmental Protection Agency, said last week that drought, water shortages, declining arable land, and flash floods were having a “profound impact” on people’s lives and the economy.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Sa’ar Slams International Media For Ignoring Images Of Emaciated Hostages

A-G Blames Her Imminent Dismissal On Chareidim & Netanyahu

Iran Founds New Supreme National Defense Council After Israeli, US Attacks

Foreign Ministry Reveals: “UNRWA Continues To Employ Hamas Terrorists”

NYT: Iran Is Holding Four U.S. Citizens, Including Jewish New Yorker

An Easy Tisha B’av Chesed

NYC Mayor Adams Praises Antisemitic Opponent Mamdani, Downplays Anti-Jewish Rhetoric and Recognizes “Palestine”

Terror Victims Sue UNRWA, Accuse Agency of Aiding Hamas and Hezbollah

BD”E: Tragic Petirah of 10-Year-Old Arielle Mazi Buchman A”H, Following Miami Boat Crash

BD”E: Petirah of Mrs. Chaya Tolwinski A”H, A Towering Baalas Emunah Who Inspired Thousands

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network