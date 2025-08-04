“Hang Your Heads In Shame:” Sa’ar, TV Host Slam Pro-Hamas Protesters In Australia

Sky News Australia host Rowan Dean excoriated tens of thousands of pro-Hamas protesters who marched in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend, following Hamas’s release of a video on Friday showing hostage Evyatar David appearing emaciated and being forced to dig his own grave.

“Unless you are holding signs for this man, Evyatar David, this is who you are supporting if you march on the bridge today. You are supporting the people who do it,” Dean said.

“Hang your heads in shame; absolutely disgusting,” Dean continued. “You hypocrites, you say you’re doing this for humanity. Where is your humanity for this man? Where is your humanity, you disgusting grubs?”

“If you’re a politician and you’re walking out there, don’t ever expect a vote from any sensible Australian ever again,” he concluded.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted a photo of a sign held by one of the protesters in Sydney featuring Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Sa’ar wrote, “The distorted alliance between the radical Left and fundamentalist Islam is sadly dragging the West toward the sidelines of history.”

“In the picture: Radical protestors at Sydney Harbour Bridge today holding an image of Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’—the ‘most dangerous leader of fundamentalist Islam, the world’s largest exporter of terror, and a mass executioner.”

“Australians, wake up!”

Alex Ryvchin, the co-chairman of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, also slammed the pro-terror protestors who marched under a banner entitled March for Humanity, Save Gaza.

“Any genuine concern for humanity would have also included the forgotten people held against their will in Gaza, the tortured and broken innocents held underground for nearly two years,” he stated.

He also emphasized that the Palestine Action Group, which organized the march, is “the same group that held a pro-Palestinian rally as the October 7 massacre was still unfolding.”

On Monday, the left-wing Australian government announced an additional $20 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)