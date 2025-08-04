Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Your Support Could Give This Little Girl Her Ability to Receive the Treatments She Needs

Hope for Nechama: Help Save Baby Nechama’s Life

Your Compassion Can Change Nechama’s future

This is Nechama. She’s a bright-eyed, giggling baby who loves to be cuddled and listens wide-eyed to any song or music.

A few months ago, her family was dreaming of her first steps and first words—never imagining she’d be fighting liver cancer.

Nechama’s days are now spent in hospital rooms instead of playgrounds.

The treatment she desperately needs is her only hope for a healthy future, but the costs are overwhelming for her family.

They want nothing more than to give Nechama the chance to grow up and chase every dream, but they cannot do it alone.

They need every one of us to help them save this baby

Click here to help >>>>




