FLATBUSH: Shomrim and NYPD Nab Two Suspects After Armed Robbery and Chase


An intense police operation unfolded in Flatbush on Monday night after a man was robbed at knifepoint of his electric scooter around 9:30PM near Avenue M and East 17th Street. The victim’s call for help triggered a coordinated response from Flatbush Shomrim, Boro Park Shomrim, and the NYPD.

The suspects fled the scene on a moped but crashed near Avenue O and East 7th Street. They then ran into a nearby residence known to authorities for gang activity. The NYPD’s 66th Precinct Commanding Officer Captain Kenneth Herrarte and Executive Officer Lawrence Wang responded to the scene along with the precinct’s Community Affairs Unit. A perimeter was quickly established, a drone was deployed, and officers made entry into the home.

Both suspects were taken into custody. One of them later told officers that he had discarded the knife during the chase but was unsure of its exact location.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



