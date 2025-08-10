Trump Accuses Pelosi of Profiting From Insider Trading, Calls Her a “Disgusting Degenerate”

President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Saturday, accusing the couple of using insider information to rake in massive profits on the stock market.

In a Truth Social post, Trump mocked the Pelosis as “two very average ‘minds’” who somehow “beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street” in 2024. “It’s all INSIDE INFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this???” he wrote, before branding Pelosi a “disgusting degenerate” who “Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST!”



Trump’s attack comes as Pelosi — long criticized for her and her husband’s lucrative trades — has publicly backed legislation to ban members of Congress, the president, and the vice president from trading stocks. The bipartisan bill, spearheaded by Sen. Josh Hawley, was initially introduced under a different name: the PELOSI Act. It has since been rebranded as the HONEST Act.

The Pelosis’ trading activity has become a viral fascination online, spawning an app called Autopilot that tracks their portfolio and nicknames the former House speaker the “queen of political stock trading.” A dedicated Twitter account focused on Pelosi’s trades boasts over one million followers.

Pelosi has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. “The American people deserve confidence that their elected leaders are serving the public interest — not their personal portfolios,” she said in a recent statement supporting the stock-trading ban.

Just last week, in an interview on CNN’s The Lead, Pelosi bristled when anchor Jake Tapper raised insider trading allegations. She dismissed the claims as “ridiculous” and accused Tapper of straying from the topic she was there to discuss — the 60th anniversary of Medicaid.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)