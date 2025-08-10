Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MISSING FOUND – UPDATE 4:05AM: 19-Year-Old Located Safe in Ellenville by Catskills Hatzolah


4:05AM UPDATE: Bechasdei Hashem, 19-year-old Esther Tovshteyn has been found by Catskills Hatzolah in good condition.

3:15AM UPDATE: Dozens of Catskills Hatzolah volunteers, along with members of Catskills Chaverim who were called in by Hatzolah, are continuing the search for 19-year-old Esther Tovshteyn. She was last seen around 2:00 PM Sunday at 29 Camp Road in Ellenville. Search efforts remain ongoing through the night.

Please say Tehillim for Esther Baila bas Yehudis Chana.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A large-scale search is underway in the Catskills for 19-year-old Esther Tovshteyn, who was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of 29 Camp Road.

Authorities say Tovshteyn was last spotted around 2:00 p.m. before disappearing under unclear circumstances. Catskills Hatzolah has joined forces with the New York State Police in an urgent effort to locate her, deploying search teams on foot and by vehicle throughout the surrounding area.

Officials have not yet released a description of what Tovshteyn was wearing at the time she went missing, but are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

