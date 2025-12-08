Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Israel’s Monitoring Of U.S. Base in Kiryat Gat Sparks Tension

Secretary of State Rubio with American soldiers at at the U.S.-led Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat. (Photo: Fadel Senna, AP)

Israel carried out surveillance of US forces and their allies at the US-led Civil‑Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, which was established to oversee the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Guardian reported.

According to the report, Israelis conducted extensive monitoring of U.S. troops and allied personnel stationed at the new U.S. base in southern Israel.

The scale of the alleged intelligence gathering prompted the base commander, U.S. Lt. Patrick Frank, to summon his Israeli counterpart for a meeting, telling him that “the recording has to stop here.”

Delegations and visitors from other countries also raised concerns about Israel recording inside the base, with some being advised not to share sensitive information for fear it could be used by Israel.

The U.S. military declined to comment when asked about the Israeli surveillance activity. The IDF also refused to comment on Frank’s demand to halt recording, stating that conversations at the base are unclassified.

In a statement to The Guardian, the IDF said, “The IDF documents and summarizes meetings in which it is present through protocols, as any professional organization of this nature does in a transparent and agreed-upon manner.”

“The claim that the IDF is gathering intelligence on its partners in meetings in which the IDF is an active participant is absurd.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hundreds Hospitalized In Israel With Flu, Babies In Critical Condition

Major Security Lapse: 60 Arabs Crossed Into Israel Overnight And Escaped

Chareidi Askanim Involved In Efforts To Free Ailing NY Jew From Evin Prison

REVEALED: IDF Recently Thwarted Oct. 7-Style Attack On Northern Israel

Hamas And Red Cross To Resume Search For Ran Gvili’s Remains

Shortly Before Shabbos: Ben Yeshiva Sentenced to Military Prison, Protests Expected

BNEI BRAK: Major Fire Erupts in Kollel Halperin Building; Tefillin and Kisvei Kodesh Tragically Destroyed

Syrian President Accuses Israel of “Exporting Crises” to Distract From Gaza Deaths at Doha Forum

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Lightly Injured In Ramming Attack In Chevron

President Herzog: ‘G-d Gave Me This Role at This Moment’