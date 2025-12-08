Report: Israel’s Monitoring Of U.S. Base in Kiryat Gat Sparks Tension

Israel carried out surveillance of US forces and their allies at the US-led Civil‑Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, which was established to oversee the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Guardian reported.

According to the report, Israelis conducted extensive monitoring of U.S. troops and allied personnel stationed at the new U.S. base in southern Israel.

The scale of the alleged intelligence gathering prompted the base commander, U.S. Lt. Patrick Frank, to summon his Israeli counterpart for a meeting, telling him that “the recording has to stop here.”

Delegations and visitors from other countries also raised concerns about Israel recording inside the base, with some being advised not to share sensitive information for fear it could be used by Israel.

The U.S. military declined to comment when asked about the Israeli surveillance activity. The IDF also refused to comment on Frank’s demand to halt recording, stating that conversations at the base are unclassified.

In a statement to The Guardian, the IDF said, “The IDF documents and summarizes meetings in which it is present through protocols, as any professional organization of this nature does in a transparent and agreed-upon manner.”

“The claim that the IDF is gathering intelligence on its partners in meetings in which the IDF is an active participant is absurd.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)