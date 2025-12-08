Israeli Security Guards In Givat Ze’ev Smuggled Hundreds Of Arabs Into Israel

A covert police investigation carried out by the Jerusalem Central Unit uncovered a scheme involving five Israeli security guards who assisted hundreds of Palestinians to enter Israel illegally into—and through—Givat Ze’ev, a town near Jerusalem, a statement from the police revealed on Monday morning.

The police suspect that the security guards, who worked in Givat Ze’ev for a private security firm, collaborated with several residents of the Palestinian Authority in creating a scheme allowing “free passage” for Palestinians into Israel, bypassing security screening at the Ofer checkpoint.

After infiltrating Israel, the Arabs entered vehicles with Israeli license plates waiting for them on Highway 443. The vehicles drove them through the back gate of Givat Ze’ev—the entrance to the Agan Ha’ayalot neighborhood—a gate designated for local residents and staffed by security guards. This allowed the Arabs to entirely bypass the security checkpoint and travel freely throughout Israel.

Police investigators believe that in exchange for this assistance—provided by guards whose job is ostensibly to protect the residents—the suspects pocketed tens of thousands of shekels. Some of the Arabs who entered Israel with the guards’ help were found working illegally at various locations, where they were later detained by the police. Some of the workplaces were shut down by the police for employing illegal workers.

The undercover investigation began several months ago under a gag order. Seven suspects have been arrested so far—two Palestinians and five Israeli security guards—residents of Abu Ghosh and northern Israel.

One of the Palestinian detainees was an illegal infiltrator who acted as the coordinator and paid the guards.

The head of the Givat Ze’ev local council, Yossi Assraf, said, “We view with great severity the suspicions that the guards allegedly betrayed their role and endangered the safety of Givat Ze’ev’s residents. Our trust in the security system is fundamental, and any breach of that trust is unforgivable. I welcome the swift and resolute action of the Jerusalem Central Unit, launched following the request of the Givat Ze’ev Council. We trust the police will uncover the full truth and bring all those involved to justice.”

