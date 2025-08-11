Chareidim Present Demands in Advance of New Knesset Enlistment Discussion

As the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee gets ready for its first discussion on the ongoing gezeiras hagiyus since the removal of former chairman MK Yuli Edelstein, Chareidi representatives have placed a clear list of demands before the new chairman, MK Boaz Bismuth.

According to reports, the requests include the full cancellation of the tens of thousands of draft orders sent in the past year to bnei Torah, and a halt to sanctions against mosdos haTorah that don’t meet the government’s army enlistment quotas.

The delegation is also demanding the removal of a highly objectionable clause from Edelstein’s earlier proposal that would have forced yeshivah bochurim to sign in and out of the bais medrash with a fingerprint machine.

The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss advancing the government’s enlistment proposal toward its second and third readings in the Knesset — steps that would be needed before the law could take effect.

Both Shas and UTJ have been working intensely to ensure that most bnei Torah can continue learning full-time without being forced into the army or other frameworks.

Last month, UTJ left the government in protest after receiving Edelstein’s draft bill, which they said violated the agreement reached in June. Shas soon followed, also “quitting” but continuing to function as part of the coalition.

Edelstein’s plan had contained far-reaching punishments for those not enlisting, including taking away driver’s licenses, forbidding travel outside Eretz Yisrael, blocking eligibility for public jobs, ending housing assistance, and removing discounts on buses, National Insurance, and electric bills.

In a move clearly aimed at easing tensions, the coalition replaced Edelstein with MK Bismuth, who is viewed as more likely to work with the frum factions toward a mutually acceptable solution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)