Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Crown Heights Confrontation Demanding “Justice” For Black Child Killed in 1991 Car Crash Ends With A Scuffle And A Whimper


An extremist protest in Crown Heights on Tuesday sought to inflame racial tensions between Black and Jewish residents on the anniversary of the infamous 1991 riots, but the event drew only a small crowd and ended with minor scuffles.

The rally, organized by a fringe group calling itself Crown Heights Bites Back, was billed as a “vigil” for Gavin Cato, a Black child who was killed in 1991 when a car driven by a Jewish motorist jumped a curb. That accident ignited three days of violence in Crown Heights, leaving Yankel Rosenbaum hy”d murdered and dozens injured.

Ahead of Tuesday’s demonstration, organizers accused “Jewish supremacists” of “murdering” Cato — incendiary language that local officials blasted as antisemitic.

Around 20 masked protesters dressed in black assembled at the site of the crash, surrounding a small table with Cato’s image and handing out fliers. The leaflets accused Lubavitch Jews of killing Cato, warned of “white supremacist Zionists” seeking to “exploit” the community, and urged residents to “rise up to tear it all down.”

The demonstrators blocked local Jews from approaching the display, at one point shoving a Jewish man until police intervened. However, the confrontation stopped short of wider violence.

The protest drew sharp rebukes from city leaders. Mayor Eric Adams and three Black lawmakers representing the area denounced the event as a deliberate attempt to resurrect racial divisions in a neighborhood that today is home to both the Lubavitch kehilla and a large Caribbean diaspora.

Despite the group’s heated rhetoric, the rally remained small, subdued, and short-lived. There were no speeches, chants, or large-scale clashes — only a reminder of the deep scars left by the 1991 riots.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Set To Call Up 60,000 Reservists For Final Push To Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Proposal Hangs in the Balance

Poll Shows Mamdani’s Support Slipping in New York Mayoral Race, But He’s Still The Clear Frontrunner

GEZEIRAS SHMAD: Gedolei Yisroel Call for Global Atzeres Tefillah On Thursday Over Military Draft

Israel Weighs Recruiting Diaspora Jews to Fill Military Ranks Amid Severe Troop Shortage

IDF, Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Terrorist Behind Oct. 7 Massacre and Kidnapping

Fires Erupt After Russian Missile Hits Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Region

Religious Soldiers Slam IDF For Neglecting Promises To Respect Their Lifestyle

Netanyahu Slams Australian PM: “Betrayed Israel And Abandoned Australia’s Jews”

Netanyahu Considering Launching New Party as Polls Show Likud Sliding, Bloc Losing Grip on Power

CROWN HEIGHTS RIOTS REPEAT? Radical Antisemitic Group Demands “Justice” For 1991 Accident That Killed Black Child And Sparked Riots

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network