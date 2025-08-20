Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday rolled out the final $110 million in federal security grants for nonprofits — money aimed at protecting shuls, Jewish day schools, and other faith-based institutions after months of political wrangling.

The funding comes from a $210 million package Congress approved in last year’s national security supplemental, and follows an initial $100 million disbursed in June, most of it directed to Jewish organizations. Tuesday’s announcement expands distribution to a wider slate of institutions, including Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh communities.

“Whether they pray in a church, mosque or synagogue, all Americans should be able to practice their religion without fear of terrorism and violence,” a senior DHS official said in announcing the decision.

The program — administered by FEMA — covers basic but costly security measures like cameras, alarms, and hardened entry points. It has been a top lobbying priority for major faith groups since its creation nearly two decades ago.

But this year’s rollout hit a political snag. In January, the Trump administration froze the grants as part of a broader review of federal spending it labeled “wasteful.” That pause prompted sharp bipartisan pushback on Capitol Hill, where members of both parties argued that faith-based communities, particularly Jewish ones, are facing a heightened threat environment. Under pressure, DHS reversed course and restarted the grant process in the spring.

Jewish advocacy groups, who had sounded alarms as the Yomim Noraim approach, quickly welcomed Tuesday’s move. Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, called the funding “more than dollars; it’s a shield for Jewish and religious communities across America.”

“At a time of exploding antisemitism and with the High Holidays on the horizon, this funding provides the concrete support institutions need to remain safe and resilient,” he said.

The nonprofit security grant program has grown significantly in recent years, reflecting a bipartisan recognition of rising domestic terror threats. Congress boosted the program from $90 million in 2019 to $305 million in 2022, and again to $305 million in 2023 before the $210 million supplemental was added last year.

Still, demand continues to outpace supply. DHS said applications for the current round exceeded the $210 million appropriated, underscoring the tension between the rising security needs of faith-based institutions and the fiscal restraints pushed by the Trump administration.

