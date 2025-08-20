NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

Several close associates of New York City Mayor Eric Adams are expected to be indicted on corruption charges in the coming days, marking yet another explosive chapter in the scandals that have dogged his administration and eroded public trust ahead of his re-election bid, the New York Times reports.

According to four people with direct knowledge of the matter, the defendants will include Adams’s longtime confidante and former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, and her son, both of whom are already facing corruption charges filed last year. They will be joined by former state senator Jesse Hamilton, a political ally whom Adams installed in a powerful city position, and Gina and Tony Argento, wealthy siblings who run one of the city’s most influential soundstage companies and major donors to Adams’s campaigns.

The indictments, expected Thursday morning, are being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the city’s Department of Investigation. Sources say the charges will center on bribery schemes and attempts to manipulate city policy through well-connected insiders — with Lewis-Martin at the heart of the alleged misconduct.

Lewis-Martin, once described as the second-most powerful figure in City Hall, is expected to be charged again despite already facing an indictment for accepting $100,000 in bribes — money prosecutors say her son used to purchase a luxury Porsche. Her resignation came just days before her first indictment, but her shadow over City Hall has remained.

“The mayor is not a target of our investigation,” Bragg emphasized in an earlier press conference, though the web of allegations continues to tighten around Adams’s closest circle.

Mayor Adams, who is struggling in the polls and battling lawsuits from former police officials accusing him of fostering corruption, insists he is the victim of political persecution. “In spite of the lawfare that brought an attack on me because I was fighting on behalf of all New Yorkers,” he said Wednesday at his campaign office opening in Harlem, “we have continued to move the city forward.”

A spokesperson for Adams reiterated that he is not implicated in the new cases, stressing that “Mayor Adams was not involved in this matter and has not been accused of wrongdoing.”

Prosecutors are also expected to scrutinize the Argento family’s successful lobbying effort to derail a long-planned road safety redesign on Brooklyn’s McGuinness Boulevard. The siblings launched an aggressive campaign to kill the project, and according to city officials, Lewis-Martin repeatedly echoed their objections inside City Hall. Just months after the Adams administration unveiled the safety plan, it abruptly reversed course.

Investigators seized the Argentos’ phones in the same week that Lewis-Martin’s home was searched and her devices confiscated — an indication of the widening probe.

The upcoming indictments deepen a corruption cloud that shows no sign of lifting. One Adams associate recently pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud, another was sentenced to probation, and several former top police officials have sued the mayor, accusing him of running the NYPD like a criminal racket.

While Adams himself has so far evaded charges, the steady drip of corruption cases against his allies has left his administration badly weakened — and his political prospects increasingly dim.

