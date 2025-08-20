Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

HaRav Yitzchak Yosef. (Shuki Lehrer)

Israeli police arrested a 36-year-old man from Yerushalayim on suspicion of threatening Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s life, after he allegedly approached former Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef seeking a psak that she is a rodef and he is allowed to murder her. Alarmed, Rav Yosef relayed the encounter to Religious Affairs Ministry director-general Yehuda Avidan, who immediately alerted the Jerusalem District police.

Police said they had already launched an investigation earlier in the day after receiving a letter containing an explicit death threat against a senior public figure. Within hours, investigators tracked the suspect to his home and arrested him. Authorities said he will be brought to court as they seek to extend his remand.

The din rodef designation carries explosive resonance in Israel’s history. Yigal Amir, the assassin of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, cited it as justification for his crime. Law enforcement sources stressed the severity of invoking it, given its deadly precedent in political violence.

Baharav-Miara has become a lightning rod in Israel’s polarized political climate. Earlier this month, the government voted to oust her, a move quickly frozen by the High Court. She has frequently clashed with the Chareidi community, halting daycare subsidies for families of lomdei torah and pressing the IDF to deliver enlistment orders to thousands of bnei yeshiva, including threats of arrest for noncompliance.

