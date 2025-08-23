Fox News Reporting on the Mandatory Draft of Yeshiva Students in Israel

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Popular Posts

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Huckabee: Europe’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Sabotaged Ceasefire Talks

9 Babies Died: How 2 Lev Tahor Survivors Helped Dissolve The Cult & Reunite With Their Family

HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

WORKER INTIFADA: 18 Arrested at Microsoft Headquarters Protests Over Ties to Israeli Military

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva

Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

