BDE: HaRav Yisroel Meyer Shain ZT”L, Legendary Magid Shiur In Mirrer Yeshiva Mesivta For Over 60 Years

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yisroel Meyer Shain ZT”L, who was a magid shiur in the Mirrer Yeshiva Mesivta (high school) for more than six decades. He was approximately 92 years old.

Rav Shain was named for the Chofetz Chaim ZT”L, having been born shortly after his Petira. Over the course of more than 60 years, he taught thousands upon thousands of bochurim at Mirrer Yeshiva, where he was regarded as an iconic figure within the hanhalah. Remarkably, he continued serving as a rebbi until just last year, when illness forced him to retire.

He was known as a tremendous masmid and oved Hashem, and was deeply beloved by his talmidim, who cherished both his Torah and his personal warmth.

Rav Shain leaves behind a beautiful mishpacha of bnei Torah, marbitzei Torah, and talmidei chachomim, who continue in his path.

Rav Shain was the son of R’ Moshe and Rebbetzin Ruchoma Shain Z”L the legendary tzadeikes who authored the world-renowned book “All For The Boss.”

The Levaya Will be at 12:00PM on Sunday at the Mirrer Yeshiva. The Levaya will be approximately 30 minutes.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…