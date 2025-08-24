Historic $2 Million Renovation Project Announced at the Tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman

The Breslov Union in Uman, which oversees the upkeep of the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman, habe revealed plans for a massive, unprecedented renovation project valued at over $2 million, set to completely transform the tziyon complex from end to end.

According to the organization, the renovations are expected to begin during the coming winter of 5786, with the goal of enabling the throngs of mispallelim who travel to Uman year-round to daven without overcrowding or disturbance.

The ambitious project spans an area of 1,800 square meters (20,000 square feet) and will address long-standing challenges faced by mispallelim for decades.

Among the central upgrades:

Permanent Ezras Nashim: For the first time in over two decades, a spacious, dignified ezras nashim will be established, replacing the temporary arrangement that has served until now.

Taharah for Kohanim: Special solutions will be implemented to allow kohanim to be present near the tziyon without concerns of tumas meis.

Dedicated Batei Tefillah: Three new batei tefillah will be constructed — an Ashkenazi beis tefillah, a Sephardi beis tefillah, and a flexible hall for additional needs — to minimize disruptions and accommodate the diverse crowd that comes to daven.

Heichal for Rikudei Simchah: A designated space will be created for dancing and clapping, in accordance with Rebbe Nachman’s guidance, without disturbing those davening directly at the kever.

Organized Tefillah Arrangements: A new system will separate minyanim from individual davening at the kever itself, ensuring every mispallel can approach the tziyon without overcrowding.

Improved Facilities: The project will include a refreshment corner with coffee, tea, and light snacks, along with newly built women’s restrooms for the first time.

With the costs of the renovation exceeding $2 million, in addition to the site’s annual upkeep of more than $800,000 and Rosh Hashanah preparations alone topping $350,000, the Union is preparing a large fundraising campaign.

