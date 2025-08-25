Hatzolah Rescues Toddler After Near-Drowning in Jackson; Police Officer Injured En Route to Scene

A young child drowned and lost a pulse late Monday afternoon after drowning at a pool in Jackson, but was revived by Hatzolah of Central Jersey paramedics in a dramatic life-saving effort.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m., when Hatzolah was called for reports that a child had drowned. Hatzolah paramedics arrived within minutes and found the child unresponsive and without a pulse. After administering advanced lifesaving measures, responders were able to restore a pulse.

The child was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where the patient’s condition was later reported as stable — a development nothing short of miraculous.

In a separate incident tied to the emergency response, a Jackson Township police officer rushing to the drowning scene was involved in a crash outside the Royal Grove development. Hatzolah also responded to that scene, treating the officer for minor injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)