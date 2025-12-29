Tucker Carlson Claims “Psychological Israeli Influence” Behind Poll Showing Americans Rank Radical Islam As Top Threat

Israel-obsessed media personality Tucker Carlson has made a series of new incendiary anti-Israel and antisemitic remarks, alleging that Israeli influence and pro-Israel advocates in the United States are responsible for shaping American public opinion against radical Islam.

Speaking in an interview with The American Conservative, Carlson pointed to the results of a recent AmericaFest poll that identified radical Islam as the greatest threat facing the United States. Carlson claimed the outcome was the product of “psychological Israeli influence.”

According to Carlson, the poll reflected the efforts of the Israeli government, its defenders, and what he referred to as “informal employees in the USA” working to shape American attitudes. He further alleged that pro-Israel supporters believe “their people, whoever they’re defending, are specially chosen by God and that others are sub-human,” a claim that echoes longstanding antisemitic tropes.

In the interview, Carlson argued that the United States has been drawn into responsibility for Israel’s actions in Gaza through sustained messaging tying American destiny to Israel. “This is how the United States has somehow tied itself to the anchor of Gaza,” Carlson said. “Like, why are we responsible for Bibi’s [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] mass murder? Well, we are now. Partly because so many Americans have been told over and over and over: Your destiny is intertwined with Israel, Israel’s our most important ally.”

Carlson went on to compare attitudes toward Muslims and Jews, questioning why hostility toward one group would be treated differently from hostility toward the other. “How is hating all Muslims better than hating all Jews?” he said. “The answer, obviously, is it’s not. And does that mean hating their children? Their ancestors, their grandchildren? The whole thing is disgusting.”

In an attempt to reinforce his criticism of Israel, Carlson referenced the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, calling it “disgusting and immoral.” He claimed that criticism of his Hiroshima comments by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was motivated by parallels to the war in Gaza. “If it’s bad to bomb children to death in Hiroshima, it’s equally bad in Gaza,” Carlson said.

Carlson also asserted that pro-Israel politicians defend the State of Israel regardless of the actions of its elected government. “Their mission is to defend whatever Israel does, whatever the Bibi government does, no matter what,” he said, claiming that such support stems from a belief that “humans are not equal,” another statement that veers into overt antisemitism.

He concluded the interview by asserting that “white people are the main victims of discrimination in the United States, not Jews, obviously,” a claim that has also drawn criticism for minimizing antisemitism amid rising anti-Jewish incidents nationwide.

Carlson made the remarks just days after appearing at AmericaFest, a major conservative gathering in Phoenix, Arizona, where he has increasingly positioned himself as a critic of U.S. support for Israel and of what he describes as elite-driven foreign entanglements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)