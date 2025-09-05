IDF Releases Footage of Strike That Killed Hamas Spokesman Abu Obeida

The IDF on Thursday released footage of the airstrike that killed Hudhaifa Kahlout, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Obeida, the longtime spokesman for Hamas’s military wing.

Kahlout, who was killed last week in a joint IDF–Shin Bet operation, had served as the public face of Hamas’s military apparatus for years, often appearing masked in videos as the group’s chief propagandist. The IDF described him as a central figure in Hamas’s psychological warfare operations and propaganda network.

According to the military, Kahlout played a direct role in overseeing the use of cameras during the October 7 attack on Israel and in coordinating the release of hostage videos throughout the war.

The IDF also published a previously undisclosed photo showing Kahlout alongside several of Hamas’s most senior military leaders — including former military chief Muhammad Deif, Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa’a Salameh, and intelligence chief Muhammad Odeh. All three were later killed in separate Israeli strikes.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)