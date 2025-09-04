Rep. Buddy Carter Moves to Censure Rashida Tlaib Over “Vile, Blatantly Antisemitic” Remarks

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for remarks she made at a controversial pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, escalating Republican efforts to hold the progressive Democrat accountable for extremist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Carter’s measure brands the People’s Conference for Palestine as “one of the most radical and antisemitic conferences in America” and denounces Tlaib for using the stage to attack members of both parties for supporting Israel.

“Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning,” Tlaib told attendees. She added that her colleagues in Congress “are scared” of mounting anti-Israel protests: “They send me videos and messages of people protesting in front of their district offices, people showing up at their town halls.”

In his resolution, Carter charged that Tlaib has “repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and by dangerously promoting terrorism and extremism, while Israeli and American hostages remain in terrorist captivity.”

Carter, who is also campaigning for the Georgia Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Ossoff, called the measure a moral necessity. “Tlaib’s vile, blatant antisemitism is a scourge on this Congress, and she must be held accountable,” he said. “Her conduct is beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress.”

Carter also cited other participants at the Detroit conference, including Aisha Nizar of the Palestinian Youth Movement, who urged activists to disrupt the U.S. F-35 fighter jet supply chain.

The censure resolution adds to the mounting political fallout from the Detroit event, which has triggered calls from Republicans for investigations and disciplinary action. It remains to be seen whether Carter’s resolution will advance in the House, where Tlaib has previously faced censure efforts but retained strong support among progressives.

