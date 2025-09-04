Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rep. Buddy Carter Moves to Censure Rashida Tlaib Over “Vile, Blatantly Antisemitic” Remarks

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for remarks she made at a controversial pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, escalating Republican efforts to hold the progressive Democrat accountable for extremist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Carter’s measure brands the People’s Conference for Palestine as “one of the most radical and antisemitic conferences in America” and denounces Tlaib for using the stage to attack members of both parties for supporting Israel.

“Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning,” Tlaib told attendees. She added that her colleagues in Congress “are scared” of mounting anti-Israel protests: “They send me videos and messages of people protesting in front of their district offices, people showing up at their town halls.”

In his resolution, Carter charged that Tlaib has “repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and by dangerously promoting terrorism and extremism, while Israeli and American hostages remain in terrorist captivity.”

Carter, who is also campaigning for the Georgia Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Ossoff, called the measure a moral necessity. “Tlaib’s vile, blatant antisemitism is a scourge on this Congress, and she must be held accountable,” he said. “Her conduct is beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress.”

Carter also cited other participants at the Detroit conference, including Aisha Nizar of the Palestinian Youth Movement, who urged activists to disrupt the U.S. F-35 fighter jet supply chain.

The censure resolution adds to the mounting political fallout from the Detroit event, which has triggered calls from Republicans for investigations and disciplinary action. It remains to be seen whether Carter’s resolution will advance in the House, where Tlaib has previously faced censure efforts but retained strong support among progressives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 Court Upholds Yeshiva Education in Latest Victory Over NYS Education Department

Report: “Ticking Time Bomb” Threatens To Shake Up IDF Leadership

“Public Will Be Shaken If Oct. 7 Probe Is Published,” Senior NSC Official Reveals

TRAGEDY: Petira Of 17-Year-Old Yosef Shea Friedman Z’L, Niftar Two Weeks After Electrical Incident in Kerhonkson

Hamas Again Claims It’s Ready For A Hostage Deal; Netanyahu: Free The Hostages Or Face Gaza’s Ruin

“Kill the Jews!”: Man Armed with Pipe Chases Terrified Jewish Mother Pushing Stroller in Queens

“A Tragedy We’ve Never Seen”: Landmark Streetcar Derails In Lisbon, Portugal, Killing 15 and Injuring 18

NEW DETAILS: Ben Gvir’s Guards Spotted Drones Above His Home; Shin Bet Evacuated The Family

Poll Finds Record Economic Gloom In US, Majority Say American Dream Is Dead

$30 Is The Only Credential You Need To Join “Genocide Scholars” Org, Which Made False Claims About Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media